Sick Pay application: How do I apply for Statutory Sick Pay?

STATUTORY Sick Pay is the best way of getting financial aid when you’re unable to work and your employer doesn’t have a sick pay scheme in place. How do you apply for Statutory Sick Pay?

The subject of sick pay is a hot topic right now amid the coronavirus outbreak which has spread to over 100 countries worldwide. In his Budget speech on Wednesday, Chancellor Rishi Sunak assured the public that government would provide financial support in cases of self-isolation.

The government has decided to pay SSP from the first day of sickness, as opposed to the normal procedure which begins only after the fourth day. The Prime Minister yesterday said: “So I can today announce that the Health Secretary will bring forward as part of our emergency coronavirus legislations measures to allow the payment of SSP, from the very first day, instead of the fourth day under the current rules. “Nobody should be penalised for doing the right thing. We are not at the point yet where we are asking large numbers of people to self-isolate, but that may of course come if large numbers have the symptoms. “If they stay at home, they are helping to protect all of us by preventing the spread of the virus.”

How can I apply for Statutory Sick Pay? To claim SSP, the government website states that you have to tell your employer within seven days if they do not have a deadline. You should check with your employer to see how you should tell them. Normally, you would need to provide a sick note from your GP or doctor if you’re off sick for more than seven days, including weekends.

In the case of coronavirus, the same rules apply – only you are not expected to provide a doctor’s note. The NHS advises that if you feel you are starting to show symptoms or need to self-isolate, that you call 111 instead of visiting your GP in person. This is to try and prevent the spread of infection as much as possible.

How much will I get paid under SSP? SSP entitles you to a claim of £94.52 per week for a period of up to 28 weeks – equating to £13.46 per day. The Sick Pay is transferred directly into your bank account, in the same way wages are paid. On the subject of Statutory Sick Pay, Trade Union Congress general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “This is an important step for working people. But it’s not enough. “Two million workers still don’t earn enough to qualify for statutory sick pay,

“They can’t afford to work. And Statutory Sick Pay still isn’t enough to live on. “The government must go further to ensure that no one is penalised for doing the right thing.” Assistant general secretary at trade union Unite Steve Turner added: “This is a vital public health issue; the state must intervene with emergency legislation to protect workers where collective agreements or statutory protection doesn’t exist. “Without decisive intervention workers simply won’t stay at home; they can’t afford to. “Government must also intervene with respect to gig workers, the ‘self employed’ and the millions who don’t have rights to SSP or are simply already too poor to qualify.”

