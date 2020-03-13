Sick Pay entitlement: Am I qualified for Statutory Sick Pay? Who gets Statutory Sick Pay?

SICK Pay guarantees people who fall ill and cannot go to work receive an income in their absence. Are you qualified for Statutory Sick Pay? Who gets Statutory Sick Pay?

Statutory Sick Pay is particularly relevant at the moment as the coronavirus pandemic continues to blight countries worldwide. In his Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the Government would provide financial support to businesses as workers self-isolate or fall ill.

Are you qualified for Statutory Sick Pay? Who gets Statutory Sick Pay? Statutory Sick Pay (SSP) entitles you to £94.25 a week if you’re too ill to work. SSP is paid by your employer for a period of up to 28 weeks. The days taken off sick when an employee would have worked are called ‘qualifying days’.

Those eligible for SSP can get paid for the qualifying days except the first three, which are called ‘waiting days’. It’s only possible to be paid for waiting days if a person has already received SSP in the last eight weeks and that included a three-day waiting period. If you have more than one job you may get SSP from each employer. SSP is paid by the employer in the same way as normal wages, and tax and National Insurance will be deducted.

To qualify for SSP you must: be classed as an employee and have done some work for your employer

have been ill for at least four days in a row (including non-working days)

earn an average of at least £118 per week

tell your employer you’re sick before their deadline – or within seven days if they do not have one Agency workers are entitled to Statutory Sick Pay.

You will not qualify if you have received the maximum amount of SSP – which is 28 weeks – or are getting Statutory Maternity Pay. You can still qualify if you started your job recently and you have not received 8 weeks’ pay yet. You’re no longer eligible for SSP if you have a continuous series of ‘linked’ periods that lasts more than three years. If you take regular periods of sickness, they may count as linked, which means they last four or more days each and are eight weeks or less apart.

Boris Johnson announced on Thursday that anyone showing mild symptoms of coronavirus should self-isolate for seven days. As the pandemic continues to spread, many more are expected to take time off work, particularly if they have to isolate themselves doe 14 days. To cope with the economic knock-on effects, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced coronavirus-related in his Budget. These include workers being entitled to sick pay if self-isolating. Under Mr Sunak’s new measures SSP will be available to all who are eligible and asked to self-isolate, even if they do not show symptoms of coronavirus. The SSP payment will be available from day one of quarantine.