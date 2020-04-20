Sign of hope or a matter of statistics? Russia sees major drop in new Covid-19 cases

The number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus in Russia has risen by 4,268, which is still significantly less than the previous day’s increase, when the nation saw its biggest 24-hour spike of 6,060.

Moscow still tops the list of the most affected Russian regions. However, the number of new cases in the Russian capital dropped by a third in comparison to Sunday; it reported 2,026 fresh instances, down from more than 3,500 the previous day.

Russian authorities maintain that the increase in the new confirmed cases is mostly the result of a better testing system that allows medics to more easily detect patients who only have mild symptoms. According to the Russian coronavirus response team, more than 45 percent of new Covid-19 patients do not display any symptoms at all.

The total number of confirmed cases throughout Russia has reached 47,121. More than 3,400 people have recovered from the disease while 405 patients have died, including 44 over the last 24 hours.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!