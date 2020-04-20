Sikh volunteers cook and deliver free meals to people stuck at home due to coronavirus pandemic

Sikh communities across Australia have sprung into the action once again to help those in a time of need.

Hundreds of volunteers gather in kitchens each day to spend hours cooking and delivering meals for Australians unable to leave home or struggling to put food on the table for the families during the coronavirus pandemic.

In Melbourne, Sikh Volunteers Australia began a free home delivery service last month to home-cooked dinners to locals in self-isolation in the local government areas of Casey, Dandenong and Frankston in the city’s south-east.

Word spread and volunteers were soon delivering up to 1,000 vegetarian meals per day to recipients ranging from international students who had to self-isolate after returning from overseas to the elderly, who are advised to not leave the house.

The service was originally scheduled to run for two weeks but due to overwhelming demand, was recently extended to continue until April 20.

The distribution area was also expanded to include more Melbourne suburbs.

The free service wouldn’t the possible without the countless bags and boxes of donated food Sikh Volunteers Australia receives.

‘Thank you for your generous donation. Your support helps us to take further steps to reach vulnerable people of our community,’ the group captioned photos of its latest haul of donations on Sunday.

Most people taking advantage of the free service are Australian, according to Sikh Volunteers Australia vice president Manpreet Singh.

‘(It’s mostly) vulnerable people who are worried about the virus or people having trouble getting food at the supermarket, and disabled, homeless and single parents who are looking after their kids and can’t go out,’ he recently told Daily Mail Australia.

Sikh Volunteers Australia are already renowned for the tireless work, where they fed hundreds of evacuees forced to flee their homes during the devastating bushfires in the Gippsland region.

Elsewhere across Australia, Turbans 4 Australia delivers hot meals, hampers and groceries for people in need in Sydney, Canberra Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Almost 250 meals were delivered across Sydney on Sunday from as far as Campbelltown in the south-west through to the North Shore.

The Sikh charity has also spent thousands on groceries which are donated to Australians struggling during the pandemic.

Many volunteers who give up their time to cook meals, pack hampers and make deliveries are non-Sikh Australians.

‘We’re giving preference to the elderly, disabled and people in self isolation but if someone rings us, we’ll help within our means,’ volunteer Amar Singh said.

The group also contributed to the bushfire effort when the New South Wales south coast was ravaged by horrific fires at the start of the year.