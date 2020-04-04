Silver UFOs Appear On Live Broadcast During SpaceX’s Latest Starlink Launch

An expert claimed that a couple of UFOs appeared during the live broadcast of the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket. The alleged UFO sighting occurred during the launch of the company’s latest batch of Starlink satellites.

On March 18, SpaceX deployed a new batch of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. It is part of the company’s plan to establish a massive satellite constellation around Earth in order to deliver high-speed internet service from space.

The satellites were deployed using the company’s flagship rocket, the Falcon 9. The entire event was broadcasted live through the cameras mounted on the rocket.

According to Scott Waring of the UFO-centered blog ET Data Base, a couple of UFOs were caught by the live cameras flying past the rocket during the event. Based on the video, the UFOs appeared to have come from Earth and were flying towards deep space.

As noted by Waring, the UFOs appeared small and one of them had a silver-colored body.

“I went back to the original SpaceX live stream video and checked it out and yes it was there,” he stated in a blog post. “There seems to be two of them within 20 seconds, but the closer one is easier to see. Its detail is like a silver bowl…its domes on top and bottom are huge and fat, the side disk edges are small and thin.”

According to Waring, the UFOs reminded him of the strange objects that were spotted flying near NASA’s Space Shuttle Atlantis missions. One of these encounters happened during the STS-104 mission in 2001.

“This object is moving really fast to be in only one photo,” Waring stated in a post he made in January. “As you see, the space shuttle is turned with an open payload bay, but this isn’t a satellite, because satellites don’t move that fast. So…that leaves only one option…it’s an alien craft.”

Although the exact nature of the objects spotted flying near the Falcon 9 rocket isn’t clear, it is possible that they were only pieces of debris. They may have come from the rocket during the different stages of its launch.