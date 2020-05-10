Simon Harris warns people not to ‘bend the rules’, and world cases reach 4m: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE GOVERNMENT YESTERDAY launched a document for businesses, which they’re calling “the protocol”, about the measures they would need to put in place to open their offices and premises again.

The measures include regular hand washing, no hand shaking, and no sharing cups or pens.

This morning, Health Minister Simon Harris had this stark message for people who were thinking of “bending the rules”:

I get it; some people look at what might be possible from 18th May and think its ok to just start that from now. Bottom line is: it’s not. It’s dangerous. Every day counts. The reason these restrictions are in place until then: to save YOUR life & keep your loved ones well.

If you’re thinking of bending or stretching the public health rules -please don’t.

And to anyone who is, remember this number: 72. The number of people in ICU with Covid-19 fighting for their life & health. Be thankful it’s not you or I and let’s stay the course to keep it that way.

Yesterday afternoon, a further 18 Covid-19 deaths were announced and 219 new cases confirmed in Ireland.

The death toll from the virus in this country now stands at 1,446, and the total number of confirmed cases here is 22,760.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan, and Health Minister Simon Harris have urged people to stick with social distancing measures, after what appeared to be an increase in gatherings of people in parks this weekend.

We take a look inside the State’s response to Covid-19 in Direct Provision, which one Department of Justice official described as “firefighting”.

Teachers’ union the ASTI has advised its members to “engage” in the calculated grades system this year, after the Department of Education pledged that it is a once-off. It’s also called for full marks to be awarded for oral and practical tests.

A new aircraft worth more than €5 million has been procured by the government to help the Defence Forces’ response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the Mater Hospital today, HSE chief Paul Reid said it was unclear whether it would be a “bumpy” experience in lifting restrictions, or whether we would get a “second wave”.

Reid said that there would be radio ads urging people that GP clinics and hospital emergency departments are still open to people, if they wish to use it.

Yesterday evening, Kilbarrack’s D Watch provided fire cover for a @IrishCoastGuard helicopter landing with a patient for Beaumont Hospital. Emergency fire cover for emergency medical helicopter operations is a regular duty for our crews. pic.twitter.com/mBXMGekPb1 — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) May 10, 2020

Source: Dublin Fire Brigade/Twitter

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points: