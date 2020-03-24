Simon Pegg, Nick Frost Create A ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ PSA For COVID-19

Staying at home may be a tedious chore for some, but “Shaun of the Dead” stars Shaun and Ed have a message for everyone: “hole up, have a cup of tea, and wait for all this to blow over.”

Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, stars of the famous film that became part of the “Cornetto Trilogy,” recreated their famous scene from the cult classic. Only this time, they re-made it to send across a public service message to everyone to keep safe during the outbreak.

According to CNN, the movie, directed by Edgar Wright with Pegg co-writing, is a parody of the zombie outbreak genre. While there are no zombies created by COVID-19, it is still a deadly disease just the same. The scene was a timely reminder to stay safe inside a shelter, just like the protagonists of the movie managed to do.

In the famous scene, Shaun (Pegg) and Ed (Frost) are speaking on the phone, where they are planning what to do with Philip (Bill Nighy), Shaun’s stepfather, who has been infected. They also discussed breaking his mom out of the house and finding a place where they can famously wait for all of it to “blow over.” They settled on holing up in their favorite pub, the Winchester.

“Shaun of the Dead” was only one of the movies that Frost and Pegg starred in together, IGN reported. The other two, “Hot Fuzz” and “The World’s End,” completed the so-called “Cornetto Trilogy.” It was called such because of how the director and the cast were given free Cornettos at the after-party for “Shaun of the Dead.” They thought they would name the series after the sweet treats so they could get more.

Meanwhile, the video has been viewed more than 1.29 million times since it was released Thursday. In the video, Shaun and Ed don’t kill Philip and, instead, decided to follow the guidelines of the National Health Service. They forego their idea of going to the pub and decide to just ride the virus out.