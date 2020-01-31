Simona Halep takes Roger Federer lesson ahead of Australian Open semi-final

Simona Halep says she will learn from Roger Federer’s amazing comeback against Tennys Sandgren.

Simona Halep watched Roger Federer fight back against Tennys Sandgren on Tuesday and she wants to learn from the titanic performance. Halep takes on fellow two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the Australian Open semi-finals today.

The Romanian is battling to take on the winner of Ashleigh Barty vs Sofia Kenin. Earlier this week the Wimbledon champion made the rare decision to tune in and watch some tennis in her hotel room. And she picked just the right match as Federer battled through a groin injury to come from behind and beat Sandgren in five sets. The Swiss star even had to defend seven match points in the entertaining showdown. Halep hopes to learn a lot from watching the 20-time Grand Slam winner produce a performance for the ages.

“I saw that, yeah,” Halep said of Federer’s match. “I said my TV is on all the time in the room, but I don’t want to watch tennis that much. But, yeah, I watch him. “Unbelievable what he did actually. The way that he actually accepted what is going on, that he’s not fit, then just fought for every ball. “I have to learn from that.”

No 4 seed Halep won the 2018 French Open title and Wimbledon last summer which has given her the confidence of lifting the trophy in Melbourne. “It’s different in my mind,” she explained. “It’s not easier at all. “You still feel the pressure. You still feel the heaviness of this tournament. “I just feel more confident and I feel like I’m able to do it. It’s just a feeling that you don’t see this trophy is impossible anymore.