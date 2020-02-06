Simona Halep to meet Garbine Muguruza in Australian Open semi-finals

Simona Halep and Garbine Muguruza will meet in the Australian Open semi-finals.

Simona Halep thrashed Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1 in just 53 minutes this morning to book her place in the Australian Open semi-finals. The Romanian will face Garbine Muguruza after she overcame Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3 later in the day.

Halep is one of only two top-10 players to reach the semi-finals, alongside world No 1 Ashleigh Barty. And the Wimbledon champion has a strong shot at winning her third Grand Slam title when she takes on the unseeded Muguruza in the next round. However, Muguruza is also a two-time Grand Slam champion and is back on the rise after overcoming her injury woes. But the pair will have to battle the extreme heat in Melbourne when they meet as temperatures are expected to reach 37 degrees on Thursday. Halep claims she will not be fazed by the forecast as she shows no signs of weakness.

“Well, I like the heat,” she said. “I like to play in warm conditions. We will see tomorrow how it’s going to be. “But I feel ready to face this weather. Actually we missed a little bit the hot weather here in Australia. So we will see tomorrow. I think it’s a good thing for me. “It’s the opposite this year. It’s better, though. I feel with more energy going to the semi-finals. I feel more confident. I feel my game. “Tomorrow is going to be a tough one, I know that. I expect a very difficult match. But it’s semi-finals, so it should be like that.

“I’m all in. I’m confident.” Muguruza had a much more difficult semi-final than Halep but she felt confident after coming through the 56-minute opening set against Pavlyuchenkova on top. “I adapted to the circumstances,” the Spaniard said. “Sometimes you don’t feel great but you have to fight and stay there. “The first set lasted like an hour so it was a very important set and I am glad that I got it.”