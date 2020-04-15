Singapore flags $3.5 bln in financial costs to combat …

SINGAPORE, April 6 – Singapore unveiled S$ 5.1 billion ($3.55 billion) in additional financial costs such as wage assistance, waiver of levies and one-off settlements to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is an unprecedented budget plan for amazing times,” Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat informed parliament on Monday, just over a week after the city-state introduced even more than $30 billion in brand-new assistance steps as it braces for its worst economic crisis.

($1 = 1.4356 Singapore dollars)