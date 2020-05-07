Singer Amy Shark apologises for ‘racist’ TikTok video after backlash from fans

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Singer Amy Shark has apologised after a TikTok video she posted was branded racist by fans.

The Adore singer shared a video to the popular social media platform that showed her using a stereotypical ‘Asian’ accent.

In a post made to Twitter on Monday, the 33-year-old wrote: ‘I am sorry if I offended anyone.

‘I can see that the TikTok I posted a couple of weeks ago was silly and inappropriate and honestly I never meant to cause any upset.’

She added that she had deleted the video, telling fans: ‘I have taken down the video. Love you all’.

In the clip, Amy pretends to be a nail salon worker while imitating overdubbed audio of an ‘Asian’ accent.

The backlash from fans was swift, with many sharing their disappointment on Twitter.

One person wrote: ‘Why do people think it’s funny to normalise this type of s**t? Hack’.

Another Tweeted: ‘Didn’t have ‘Amy Shark posts racist TikTok’ on my pandemic bingo card.’

Someone else wrote: ‘Amy Shark doing nothing for the racist reputation of Australia. Do better girl.

‘Being a self professed bogan or whatever is no excuse and so disrespectful to people from outside of Melbourne/Sydney. I’m embarrassed for ya’.

Others were more sympathetic, with one writing: ‘Do I think Amy Shark is racist? No. I think she probably just didn’t know the negative effects of a white person doing an Asian accent.

‘But now she knows and she won’t post things like that again! Which is a good outcome I think.’

Amy is a multiple ARIA winner who took home Album of the Year for her 2018 effort, Love Monster.

The Queenslander is best known for her top ten singles Adore and I Said Hi.