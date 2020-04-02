Singer Jackson Browne Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Recovering At Los Angeles Home

American singer Jackson Browne has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Browne, 71, broke the news Tuesday in an interview with Rolling Stone, adding that his health started going downhill in recent weeks.

“As soon as I had a small cough and a temperature, I tested [for COVID-19],” he said. “My symptoms are really pretty mild, so I don’t require any kind of medication and certainly not hospitalization or anything like that.” He said that he was recovering at his Los Angeles home.

Browne, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, said he may have contracted the virus at the annual Love Rock NYC benefit on March 12, where the likes of Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Warren Haynes, Susan Tedeschi, and Derek Trucks were also present.

He said many people wouldn’t undergo coronavirus test given the absence of definitive symptoms. “They don’t have symptoms, but they might have it and might be able to pass it on. That’s what younger readers need to understand: They need to take part in the global response to stop the spread. That means not going anywhere, not getting into contact with anybody, not seeing anybody.”

As many as 55,231 positive cases were reported in the U.S. as of Thursday and 801 total deaths of which 192 were associated with New York state, according to Johns Hopkins website.