🚨 THE #LOTTO JACKPOT HAS BEEN WON! 🚨 All players check your tickets, the jackpot of €9,772,175 has been won on tonight’s draw. pic.twitter.com/CvUCjIQRKW — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) April 18, 2020

Source: The Irish National Lottery/Twitter

THERE WAS ONE winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot, with the ticket holder set to claim over €9.7 million.

The Irish Lotto jackpot has been rolling over since 1 February, leading to tonight’s big win.

No location for the winning ticket has yet been announced but the National Lottery has confirmed that there is just one winner.



Source: lottery.ie