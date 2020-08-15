Sir Humphreys of this world should get out of their bunkers, says FREDERICK FORSYTH

WORD reaches me that yet more soldiers who once fought for us are being investigated for killing their (and our) enemies as in Afghanistan during the Taliban crisis. Dennis Hutchings still awaits his kangaroo court. He is old and frail and his persecution for what may have happened many years ago in the undeclared war against the IRA has gone on for years.

Now it seems the persecutors have turned their attention to the SAS. We know this is a special forces regiment respected by our allies worldwide and feared by our enemies. We also know many of their missions are covert, in the dirtiest parts of the dirtiest wars and usually extremely dangerous. The fight against the Taliban in the lawless wilds of Helmand fulfils all the above categories.

So where is the evidence, witnesses, filmed evidence and documents many years later? I don’t believe there is any. The charges are simply concocted. But here’s the real query. By whom? And on what authority?

Whoever they are they must be highly placed within the establishment for our palsied ministers seem unable to do anything, despite their limp-wristed assurances. They must be mandarins within the Civil Service – certainly jobsworths who have never heard a car backfire let alone survived an ambush wearing our uniform and in our service. The epicentre seems to be in the Ministry of Defence, a shambling department presided over by lifelong bureaucrat Sir Stephen Lovegrove. He was the genius who urged everyone under him to “take the knee” in reverence to a dead American criminal but is silent over British casualties abroad.

Whoever is behind the campaign against our veterans, they should have been outed long ago, blinking in the light and required to explain themselves. Or overruled by those we actually elected to govern us. It should not be left to the media to expose the scandal of the 80 Afghan interpreters who put their lives on the line and are now abandoned to the mercies of the Taliban. Just two have been allowed asylum here.

The rest appeal desperately to our embassy in Kabul. It may be the Foreign Office (minister, Dominic Raab) passes them on to Defence (Ben Wallace) but the answer for years has been zilch. That is probably because the all-powerful Perm Secs “advise” (order) their ministers what to do. It is pretty clear that officialdom has taken over this country and has not the slightest intention of ever letting that control slip away. Meanwhile Boris Johnson swans around the country, posing for the cameras with bicycles and dumbbells, putting on his ho-ho-ho act while across Whitehall nothing is done that urgently needs doing.

Surely the reform of the House of Lords cannot be long delayed. It is being clamoured for on every hand. Prime minister after prime minister just shovels in fresh ranks of cronies and time-servers to secure a majority to get legislation through.

That is not the point of the revising and law-monitoring chamber. It is not difficult. The template is staring us in the face. In 1999 the 750 hereditary peers were reduced to 92. The whole lot were formed into an elective college and required to choose their best 92.

This they did and since then have only elected replacements. And it works. Those 92, though inheriting their titles, also have merit through long careers in the real world before daddy died. The same could be done for the ocean of “created” peers.

There are 661 of these, not including the new lot which bring us to about 700. A better house would include only the hereditaries, 100 peers whose experience of the real world has a lot to offer, and 200 others. The peers know who the good ’uns are. The rest could keep their titles to get a decent table in a restaurant but not have access to the hallowed hall with the red benches.

That way we, the people who subsidise their bars and restaurants, and their daily allowance just for showing up, sometimes for a few minutes, would get a better Upper House and prime ministers could lavish favours on departing timeservers and backside-fondlers. It wouldn’t matter any more.