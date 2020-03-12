Six Nations match cancelled: England vs Italy postponed due to coronavirus crisis

The Six Nations clash between England and Italy in the Six Nations has been postponed due to coronavirus.

England’s Six Nations clash with Italy has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Italy’s match with Ireland Dublin this weekend has already been called off with the tournament now in chaos.

Tournament organisers faced the option of playing the game behind closed doors at the Stadio Olimpico or delaying it until later in the year and have chosen the latter option. Official confirmation of the decision is expected from Six Nations later today. Shaping the decision is the Italian Rugby Federation’s desire to retain the revenue generated by a lucrative home clash with Eddie Jones’ title hopefuls. By staging the game behind closed doors, the cash-strapped union would have missed out on gate receipts for a 73,000 sell-out.

It is the second game of the 2020 Six Nations to be postponed after Ireland’s clash with Italy in Dublin on Saturday was also called off on public health grounds. The decision comes after an Italian government decree issued on Wednesday night said Serie A matches would not be open to the public until April 3 in an attempt to halt the spread of Covid-19. Italy is the European country most affected by the coronavirus with in excess of 3,000 people infected – a number that includes over 100 deaths. Eleven towns in northern Italy are in lockdown. Six Nations organisers are being guided by government directives in deciding the fate of games and, in light of the decree, activated their contingency plan to find a new date for games affected by the virus.

As yet there is no indication whether the surviving four games of the competition are under threat. A range of sports have had to take action to prevent the spread of the virus, with postponements hitting the Guinness Six Nations, Formula One and Serie A among others. With spectacles such as Euro 2020, the Olympics and golf’s majors on the horizon, there are many key decisions to be made over the coming weeks and months. Many sporting events are now hurrying to try and reschedule events and matches that have been postponed.