Six Nations radio coverage: How to listen to Six Nations 2020 LIVE for France vs Italy

Six Nations 2020 continues this weekend but how can you listen to live coverage on the radio?

The opening round of the Six Nations saw France stun pre-tournament favourites England. The French powered their way to a 24-17 victory at the Stade de France.

After the game, England head coach Eddie Jones blamed a slow start for their defeat. “We were slow out of the blocks, sorry for ourselves and out of kilter,” said Jones. “We weren’t good enough in that first half and they were very good.” Elsewhere, Andy Farrell kicked off his reign as Ireland coach with a 19-12 victory over Scotland.

The Scots dominated large parts of the game but were unable to convert their chances. “That was a proper Test match. It was a tough, attritional game and we’re very happy to come out with a W,” Farrell said. New Wales coach Wayne Pivac also got off to a winning start in the Six Nations. But unlike Ireland, the Welsh were much more convincing as they thrashed Italy 42-0.

Pivac said: “It was a pretty good performance. We got the five points we were after but it wasn’t easy, we had to work hard for it.” The Six Nations continues this weekend with the second round of fixtures. Six Nations 2020 radio coverage BBC Radio 5 Live and 5 Live Sports Extra have the radio rights for the Six Nations in the UK. There will be coverage of every home nation’s men’s game and every England Women’s game. Commentary is also available on BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru. The schedule for this weekend’s fixtures can be found below.

Ireland vs Wales, 2.15pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Scotland vs England, 4.45pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Scotland vs England (Women’s Six Nations), 12.10pm – BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

