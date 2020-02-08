Six Nations TV coverage: How to watch every Six Nations match live on TV

Six Nations 2020 is here and Express Sport is on hand with the full TV schedule as England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland, France and Italy battle it out.
The 2020 edition of the Six Nations kicks-off with Wales against Italy. The Welsh head into the tournament as the defending champions after the Grand Slam success 12 months ago, but England are the bookmakers’ early favourites this year, followed closely by Ireland.
A spokesperson for The Pools said: “All change for the Six Nations Express! Four new managers and a lot of new uncapped faces -especially France – are gearing up for Rugby’s biggest annual contest.
“Japan seemed like yesterday but the pain seems to have been brushed off if you buy into Eddie Jones’ mind games.
“England are the early favourites to win back the Six Nations from Wales’ hands.
“It will be Wayne Pivac’s first major task as Wales’ Head Coach but he has the easiest of starts with underdogs Italy. Could he maintain the work Warren Garland has done with Alun Wyn Jones and co?
“But can Owen Farrell put his domestic woes behind him and send his team to a Grand Slam?
“Last years top points scorer is the 11/10 favourite to repeat the achievement but will everything that is going on at Saracens be distracting him from the task at hand?
“We will soon find out in Sunday’s Le Crunch!”
Six Nations 2020 TV coverage
Saturday 1 February: Wales vs Italy – Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Saturday 1 February: Ireland vs Scotland – Aviva Stadium, ITV, 4.45pm
Sunday 2 February: France vs England – BBC, 3pm
Saturday 8 February: Ireland vs Wales – Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Saturday 8 February: Scotland vs England – BT Murrayfield, BBC, 4.45pm
Sunday 9 February: France vs Italy – BBC, 3pm
Saturday 22 February: Italy vs Scotland – ITV, 2.15pm
Saturday 22 February: Wales vs France – Principality Stadium, BBC, 4.45pm
Sunday 23 February: England vs Ireland – Twickenham, ITV, 3pm
Saturday 7 March: Ireland vs Italy – Aviva Stadium, ITV, 2.15pm
Saturday 7 March: England vs Wales – Twickenham, ITV, 4.45pm
Sunday 8 March: Scotland vs France – BT Murrayfield, BBC, 3pm
Saturday 14 March: Wales vs Scotland – Principality Stadium, BBC, 2.15pm
Saturday 14 March: Italy vs England – ITV, 4.45pm
Saturday 14 March: France vs Ireland – BBC, 8pm
Six Nations winner odds (The Pools)
England – 3/4
Ireland – 7/2
France – 11/2
Wales – 11/2
Scotland – 25/1
Italy – 500/1