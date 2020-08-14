Sky turns red as terrifying Los Angeles ‘fire tornado’ forces neighbours to flee

Shocking footage shows the sky turn red as a huge blaze takes hold and forces terrified residents to flee their homes.

The fast-moving 10,000-acre fire is burning near the Lake Hughes area in LA.

Video of the blaze shows massive flames and billowing smoke as authorities desperately try to bring it under control.

TV reporter Veronica Miracle, of ABC7, wrote on Twitter: “I have never seen anything like this.”

She continued: “It created a fire tornado on this hill and it’s sucking everything inside.”

Incredibly no injuries or damage to buildings have been reported so far.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was alerted to the blaze in the mid-afternoon.

“The fire grew within the first two minutes to 100 acres,” a spokesman for the fire department told a news conference.

It had spread to 10,000 acres with no containment as of 9pm and was moving northeast, the fire department and police said.

Thick smoke enveloped the region, which is to the north of Los Angeles, a video issued by police showed.

“This is a major fire, we will be here throughout the night,” the spokesman said.

More than 100 structures are within the evacuation area but there was no primary evidence of loss or damage, the fire department said.