Sky vs Virgin Media – New deals can slash your monthly bill but which is best?

SKY’S latest smartphone SIM-only deals offer 10GB of data for just £10 per month, making it one of the best value SIMO deals we’ve found – and it’s taking the fight to Virgin Mobile. Here’s all the best deals available right now from Sky and Virgin Media.

Sky Mobile has just boosted its SIM-only deals with hefty price cuts, which puts them firmly in the running for our best SIM-only deals. SIM-only deals have become increasingly popular, thanks to mobile phones lasting longer than they have in the past – after all, why pay for a new phone when you can keep your current one for an extra year or two?

Sky has been slashing prices all over their store, and now the network is offering 10GB of data for just £10 per month over 12-months, with unlimited minutes and texts, reduced from the usual £15 per month. That’s a £60 saving over the course of the contract. That actually makes it cheaper than the data-boosted £12 bundle with 9GB of data, and is also very close to Virgin Media’s mobile offer which gets you 8GB for £9 per month – albeit with a limit to minutes (a still very generous 5000). That’s also reduced from £15 per month.

Sky's contracts also go up to 25GB for £25 per month, which still offers unlimited minutes and texts. One of the biggest boons for Sky Mobile customers will be that any Sky TV streaming doesn't eat into your data allowance – so you can stream Sky TV content for as long as your battery lasts. Speaking of Sky, the company has also slashed the price of their Movies package. Find out more here. For more SIM-only deals, check out the best ones we've found this month here.

Of course, it’s not just Sky who has cut prices with Virgin Media also offering some decent discounts for customers. The firm’s mobile platform currently has lower prices on three SIM only plans with things starting from £6 per month which includes 2GB of data, 1,000 minutes and unlimited texts. If you want lots more data then there’s also 25GB available for £15 per month – here’s all the deals from Virgin. Virgin Mobile 2GB with 1,000 minutes and Unlimited texts • £6 per month Virgin Mobile 8GB with 5,000 minutes and Unlimited texts • £9 per month – saving £6 Virgin Mobile 25GB with 5,000 minutes and Unlimited texts • £15 per month – saving £5