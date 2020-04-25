Skype Now Lets Users Change Background For Calls: How To Do It

Video conferencing apps are very helpful tools for communication and collaboration, especially now that the current 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak has forced everyone everywhere to stay at home for safety’s sake. But while some of these apps offer functional yet basic features, some of them, like Zoom, allow users to personalize their backgrounds to make video calls more fun.

Engadget reported that Microsoft is taking on Zoom and has updated Skype so that users can also set customized backgrounds for their video calls. The new feature allows users to choose their preferred background and set it up so that they can make it look like they’re somewhere they want to be while someone from another place is talking to them via the internet.

Here’s how to change a background in Skype, as per How-To Geek.

As a general rule, users should make sure to get the latest Skype PC client from Skype’s official website and install it on their computer. The feature doesn’t work on the Windows Store version, so those who want to be able to change backgrounds should get the version from Skype. Older Skype versions allow blur backgrounds, but do not allow customized backgrounds.

For specific video calls

For all video calls

These should change the background photo in any Skype video call that users will join.