Slain Qld woman left at home for a day

A man accused of killing a Queensland woman whose body lay undiscovered for a day has faced court charged with murder.

Police will allege Jacqueline Sturgess, 45, was murdered sometime on Tuesday, but officers weren’t called to the Narangba property, north of Brisbane, until Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives arrested 50-year-old Shaun Robert Sturgess at a nearby property.

Police say they were known to each other, but would not confirm media reports they had recently separated as husband and wife.

Sturgess faced Pine Rivers Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with one count of murder (domestic violence offence).

The matter was adjourned to Caboolture Magistrates Court on June 25.

