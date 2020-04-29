Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on April 29

BRATISLAVA, April 29- Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases…………… Previous stories on Slovak data………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/1C/events-overview =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT: Parliament continues debating the new government’s programme. The debate will be followed by a confidence vote required by constitution. The centre-right government led by Igor Matovic took office on March 21. CENTRAL BANK OUTLOOK: Governor Peter Kazimir will discuss outlook for the Slovak economy at a conference call with reporters at 9.30 a.m. (0730 GMT). EU FUNDS-CORONAVIRUS: The government approved relocation of 1.2 billion euros of unspent EU fund to fight the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. Money will be used mostly to protect jobs, fund healthcare and help small businesses. BANKS-CORONAVIRUS: The central bank (NBS) took back an earlier decision to raise the counter-cyclical capital buffer for banks to 2.0% as of August and kept it at the current 1.5% level. NBS said it was ready to cut the buffer further if banks need to absorb losses or if they need capital to support lending growth JOURNALIST MURDER TRIAL: The main hearing with three people charged in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, including businessman Marian Kocner who had links with prominent politicians, judges and prosecutors, resumes at the Specialised Criminal Court. Kocner is charged with ordering the hit that took place in February 2018. Earlier in April, the court sentenced ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek to 23 years in prison for shooting the couple. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,384 cases as of Monday. In total, 20 people have died from the illness and 423 have recovered. https://ezdravie.nczisk.sk/sk?category=COVID ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= LOAN GUARANTEES-CORONAVIRUS: Government is close to reaching a deal with banks on loan guarantees for businesses, the Dennik N newspaper reports. The loan guarantees were one of the first anti-crisis measures that the government announced in late March. https://e.dennikn.sk/1874306/velka-uverovo-garancna-schema-je-uz-tesne-pred-dohodou-podnikom-ma-potiect-nova-likvidita STEEL-CORONAVIRUS: U.S. Steel Kosice will further reduce working time in May but employees will get 80% of wages. In previous weeks, the employees were receiving only 60% of their wages but thanks to government’s aid package the compensation can be increased. https://e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1874593 STATE AID-CORONAVIRUS: State aid aimed at protecting jobs during the crisis caused by the spread of the new coronavirus will not be taxed, Finance Minister Eduard Heger said on Tuesday. https://ekonomika.sme.sk/c/22393643/prispevky-na-podporu-zamestnanosti-nebudu-zdanovane.html ECONOMIC FORECAST-CORONAVIRUS: Analysts from Slovak commercial banks expect the economy to contract by 2.6% in the first quarter of 2020 compared to a 1.9% forecast in March. The analysts see the gross domestic product falling by 7.7% in 2020 and then growing by 6.7% in 2021. https://finweb.hnonline.sk/ekonomika/2138398-kriza-udrela-silnejsie-ako-sa-cakalo-bankovi-analytici-zhorsili-prognozy For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS — Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: [email protected]reuters.com (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)