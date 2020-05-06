Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on April 30

BRATISLAVA, April 30- Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases…………… Previous stories on Slovak data………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/1C/events-overview =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT: Parliament will at 11 a.m. (0900 GMT) hold a confidence vote on a new centre-right government led by Igor Matovic which took office on March 21. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK: The central bank (NBS) expects the economy to drop between 5.8% and 13.5% in 2020 under various scenarios. The country’s public sector deficit could reach 6.9-10.3% of GDP this year, according to the outlook. BANK SECTOR TAX: Central bank governor Peter Kazimir called on government to change or cancel a bank sector bank because it negatively affects profitability in the current situation when the economy is hit by the spread of the new coronaries. CURRENT ACCOUNT: The country’s current account showed a deficit of 266 million euros ($288.66 million) in February, the central bank said on Wednesday. JOURNALIST MURDER TRIAL: The main hearing with three people charged in connection with the murder of investigative journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée, including businessman Marian Kocner who had links with prominent politicians, judges and prosecutors, continues at the Specialised Criminal Court. Earlier in April, the court sentenced ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek to 23 years in prison for shooting the couple. ELECTION CHALLENGE: The Constitutional Court rejected a demand by a centre-bit coalition PS/Spolu for annulment of the February general election as unsubstantiated. CORONARIES CASES: Slovakia has registered 1,391 cases as of Tuesday. In total, 22 people have died from the illness and 484 have recovered. https://ezdravie.nczisk.sk/sk?category= https://ezdravie.nczisk.sk/sk?category=COVIDCOVED ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= STATE AID-CORONAVIRUS: Slovakia is lagging behind in helping small businesses and self-employed people, a study by the Public Policy Centre said on Wednesday. The study points out that the aid in Slovakia is slow, narrowly defined and less generous than in other countries included in the analysis. https://e.dennikn.sk/1875868/slovensko-v-pomoci-podnikom-zaostava-za-nemeckom-rakuskom-ci-ceskom-rozdiel-je-najma-v-rychlosti-a-pri-pozickach MANUFACTURING: Producer of compressors Embraco Slovakia will suspend production because of a low demand for its products. The shutdown is expected to last five days. https://e.dennikn.sk/minuta/1876182 RAIL CARGO: Slovak rail cargo company Cargo Slovakia recorded a 19.4% decrease in a volume of transported goods in the first quarter of 2020. The company attributed the decreased mostly to negative developments in the metallurgical industry. https://ekonomika.sme.sk/c/22394600/cargo-slovakia-v-prvom-stvrtroku-prepravila-o-patinu-menej-tovarov.html For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS — Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)