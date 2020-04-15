Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on April 6

BRATISLAVA, April 6 – Here are newspaper article, press records and also events to watch which may influence Slovak economic markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic information launches … … … Previous stories on Slovak information … … ** For a timetable of economic as well as business occasions: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/1C/events-overview =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT-CORONAVIRUS: Prime Minister Igor Matovic intends to restrict cost-free motion of people from Wednesday to April 13. Matovic believes that the step will certainly lower the threat of spreading the coronavirus over the Easter holiday. JUSTICE: The major hearing with ex-soldier Miroslav Marcek who in January admitted agreement killing of investigatory journalist Jan Kuciak and also his future wife in February 2018. The murder of Kuciak brought about a wave of anti-corruption demonstrations that compelled then Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign but his centre-left Smer celebration continued to be in power till February 2020 when it lost the political election and four centre-right parties created a new federal government. A separate trial with 3 individuals billed with ordering the murder of Jan Kuciak, including a business owner Marian Kocner with links to high-ranked politicians, judges and also prosecutors, is set up to resume on April 15. CORONAVIRUS CASES: Slovakia registered 485 instances since Saturday midnight. https://ezdravie.nczisk.sk/sk?category=COVID ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= RETAIL-CORONAVIRUS: Economy Minister Richard Sulik takes into consideration reopening much more shops after the Easter vacations, such as cars and truck display rooms or floral designers. Sulik suggests that an earlier resuming of a specific sort of shops has not had a negative effect on a number of cases of the coronavirus. https://ekonomika.sme.sk/c/22376822/sulik-chce-otvorit-dalsie-typy-predajni-najneskor-po-velkej-noci.html (Reuters has not verified the stories, neither does it guarantee their accuracy.) For real-time securities market index quotes click in braces: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS– Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: [email protected](Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom )