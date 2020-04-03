Slovak Republic – Factors To Watch on March 23

BRATISLAVA, March 23 – Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Slovak financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Slovak Republic: GMT + 1 hour) =========================ECONOMIC DATA======================== Real-time economic data releases…………… Previous stories on Slovak data………. **For a schedule of corporate and economic events: http://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/Apps/CountryWeb/#/1C/events-overview =============================NEWS/EVENTS====================== GOVERNMENT: The new government of Igor Matovic will meet at 2 p.m. (1300 GMT) to discuss further measures against the spread of the coronavirus. The previous government of Peter Pellegrini banned international passenger travel, closed schools and most shops and imposed compulsory 14-day quarantine for everyone returning from abroad. CORONAVIRUS CASES: The number of coronavirus cases has risen to 186 as of Sunday, an increase of seven from Friday. https://ezdravie.nczisk.sk/sk?category=COVID ===========================PRESS DIGEST========================= ECONOMY: Prediction of the Slovak economy that the National Bank of Slovakia (NBS) will release on Tuesday will be “ugly”, NBS Governor Peter Kazimir said in an interview for TV Markiza on Sunday. https://ekonomika.sme.sk/c/22365064/cisla-budu-skarede-hovori-kazimir-o-prognoze-slovenskej-ekonomiky.html CARS: The temporary shutdown of all four car plants in Slovakia (Volkswagen, KIA, PSA, Jaguar Land Rover) means that hopes of the recovery of this sector will most likely will not be fulfilled. https://index.sme.sk/c/22364326/automobilky-stoja-koronavirus-zmaril-nadeje-na-ozivenie-sektora.html (Reuters has not verified the stories, nor does it vouch for their accuracy.) For real-time stock market index quotes click in brackets: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX Main currency report TOP NEWS — Emerging markets News editor of the day: Jan Lopatka +420 234 721 614 E-mail: [email protected] (Reporting by Bratislava Newsroom)