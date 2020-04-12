Slovakia intends to restrict movement of people for 6 days

BRATISLAVA, April 5 – Slovakia intends to limit free motion of individuals from Wednesday via to April 13, Prime Minister Igor Matovic claimed on Sunday.

People will be enabled to travel to work, shop, or check out a physician, Matovic informed a press conference.

“The goal of these actions is to stay clear of unnecessary meeting as well as taking a trip as well as therefore avoid unneeded infecting our family members or those near us,” Matovic stated.

There is a tradition in Slovakia of going to relatives as well as good friends during the Easter which will be commemorated next weekend break.

The constraints go through approval by the federal government which will satisfy on Monday.

Slovakia has actually already prohibited worldwide passenger transportation, all public events, shut institutions as well as many stores in an effort to contain the spread of the brand-new coronavirus. The nation reported 485 cases as of Saturday twelve o’clock at night. (Reporting by Tomas Mrva; Editing by Angus MacSwan)