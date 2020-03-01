Slovakia prepares an electoral overturn

Slovak voters have come to the polls this Saturday at some Parliamentary election that have not aroused great interest among the population despite predicting a shift in power. Before knowing the results, the prime minister, the social democrat Peter Pellegrini, He seems resigned to losing power, after maintaining hegemony for his party in the last four electoral calls.

“We have only to wait with humility on election result“, he said this Saturday. The almost 6,000 schools in the Central European country close at 10 p.m., which is when the counting will begin, with no announced ballot box polls.

Favorite party is the conservative movement People Current (OLaNO) of Igor Matovic, which the polls give 19.1%, followed by 15.6% of the social democratic SMER, which currently governs the country in coalition with the nationalists of the SNS, who they would now be out of parliament. .

The third force would be the neo-Nazi Our Slovakia (LSNS) by Marian Kotleba, with 9.8%, ahead of the Slovak-Progressive-United States centrist coalition (PS-S), with 9.2%.

Another radical formation, Somos Familia (Sme Rodina), Slovak partner of the nationalist and xenophobe “Movement for a Europe of Nations and Freedoms” championed by the French Marine Le Pen and Italian Matteo Salvini, would receive 7.2% of the votes.

The liberal Libertad y Solidaridad (SaS) would also enter, with 7%, as would the centrist “Por la Gente” of former President Andrej Kiska, with 6.6% of support in the polls.

According to the latest Focus agency survey, there are seven parties that can exceed the threshold of 5% of the votes required to enter the unicameral Parliament of Bratislava.

EFE Agency

