Slovenia sees public debt rising to 82.4% of GDP due to…

LJUBLJANA, April 30 – Slovenia expects public debt to soar to 82.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 66.1% in 2019, mainly due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic which is expected to cause GDP to drop 8.1% this year, the government said on Thursday.

Public debt as a percentage of GDP, which has been falling over the past four years, will thus move close to the highest level in Slovenia’s history, which was reached in 2015 when debt amounted to 82.6% of GDP, statistics office data showed.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 1,429 coronavirus cases and 91 deaths. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)