Slovenia to restart public transport from May 11

LJUBLJANA, April 30 – Slovenia is preparing to gradually restart public transport from May 11, government spokesman Jelko Kacin said on Thursday, almost two months after it was suspended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Slovenia has so far confirmed 1429 coronavirus cases and 91 deaths.

The education ministry said on Thursday that although schools are expected to reopen on May 18, most elementary and high school pupils will only return at the start of the new school year in September.

“Only pupils in the first three years of elementary school and the ones in the last year of high school are expected to return on May 18,” spokeswoman Natasa Gerkes told Reuters, adding pupils in the final year of elementary school are expected to return later in May or in June.

Other pupils will continue with online classes until the end of the school year in late June.

Earlier on Thursday the government cancelled a restriction that has been in place since the end of March prohibiting citizens travelling outside their own municipality.

All the country’s schools, bars, restaurants, hotels and shops, apart from food and drug stores, have been closed since the middle of March, with socialising in public spaces prohibited.

Hairdressers, outdoor bars and restaurants, libraries and museums are due to reopen on Monday but citizens will still have to wear face masks in indoor public spaces and are still not allowed to gather in groups in any public space.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)