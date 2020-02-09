Smart motorways still ‘dangerous’ even with emergency stop zones expert warns

SMART motorway emergency refuge areas are not completely risk-free due to the danger of rejoining the road from a standstill, a motoring expert has claimed.

Smart motorway lanes may not have been closed when motorists pull away from emergency refuge areas, which car experts say could be dangerous. The risks could even put some road users off from using the emergency refuge bays despite increasing calls to introduce more stop zones across the networks.

Charles Stubbings, account manager at motor finance group Moneybarn said: “Although ERAs are effective in monitoring use, they’re not completely risk-free. “It can be dangerous to re-join the motorway after stopping at an ERA without Highways England closing a lane first. “There’s no space for drivers to get up to speed, making it risky for them to join oncoming traffic at speed. “This is deterring people from using them at all – either because they don’t want to, or don’t understand how to use ERAs safely.”

Special stationary vehicle detection cameras are supposed to monitor smart motorways and close off lanes where incidents are detected. A recent report highlighted just 18 percent of all-lane running smart lanes have the technology installed. This means motorists who break down on the roads are being put at risk of being involved in an accident. But there are concerns this can also apply for those trying to get back onto the motorway from a stopping area.



However, motoring groups have openly campaigned for the installation of more emergency refuge areas across the network to make the road safer. The RAC has called for the emergency stop zone to be located less than every 1k in a bid to give motorists extra confidence they can stop in an emergency. An all-party parliament group reviewing the smart motorway roads have claimed the networks do not match the original pilot schemes. The group said the original M62 layout worked well because there were stopping points located every 600m.



However, some sections of roads now see emergency bays located every 25 miles in a move which former minister Sir Mike Penning described as a shocking degree of carelessness. The AA claims the addition of extra bays could have even been enough to save lives. Their comments come after leaked Highways Agency documents revealed the group did consider adding emergency refuge zones every 1.3km. The report found this could have seen a 0.44 percent net decrease in the overall risk to motorists using the roads.

However, implementing this plan was revealed to cost an extra £1million to £2million in increased construction costs.