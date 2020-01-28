Smash Bros Ultimate: First Fighters Pass 2 character revealed? Sakurai drops big hint

SMASH BROS Ultimate fans are gearing up for the launch of Fighters Pass 2, and ahead of the DLC launch the first character may have been teased.

Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 pre-orders will open later this month, but ahead of the release the first DLC character may have been revealed. Nintendo Switch gamers will be able to pre-order the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass volume 2 from Tuesday January 28. This is the same day that the final character for the first Fighters Pass, Byleth from Fire Emblem Three Houses, will get released in Smash Bros.

At the moment concrete details on the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass 2 are few and far between. Switch fans know that Smash Bros Fighters Pass 2 is in development now and will bring with it six new characters. This is one up from the five DLC characters included in the first Super Smash Bros Ultimate Fighters Pass. And ahead of pre-orders opening for Fighters Pass 2 fans have been left wondering if the first Smash Bros FP2 character has been teased.

Smash Bros director Masahiro Sakurai has recently played Minecraft on his Nintendo Switch ahead of the Fighters Pass 2 launch. The news was revealed in a post by @TheNintendoFeed, and it’s of note as Sakurai-san plays a game prior to a fighter’s arrival. Minecraft’s Steve has previously been linked with Smash Bros, with past rumours claiming the character would be added in the first Fighters Pass. Tweeting about the news @TheNintendoFeed posted: “Masahiro Sakurai recently played Minecraft on his Nintendo Switch. “This has Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fans believing he’s preparing for ‘Steve’ in Smash. “This doesn’t confirm ANYTHING, but it’s true that Mr. Sakurai plays a game prior to a fighter’s arrival.”

It remains to be seen whether the Minecraft hero will be getting added to Smash or if Sakurai-san was just testing out his building skills. Previously the Smash Bros Ultimate director spoke about his experiences with Minecraft back in 2018. As reported in a post by GoNintendo, Sakurai-san said: “Yoiko’s Minecraft Survival was an interesting show, so I decided to start playing Minecraft. “I don’t usually go back to games after I’ve completed them, but when something piques my interest, it can’t be helped. “Wait a second. This time I’m going to be playing on the Nintendo Switch, so I’ll be starting with a fresh slate, without my previous save data. “I’m also going to go through Survival Mode instead of Creative Mode because it puts an exciting spin on the game.

“This isn’t a mode where you can relax and take a carefree approach. “You have to hurry to chop down trees, hurry to build a shelter, and hurry to start digging. “Survival Mode is more intense than even a lot of action games. There’s no time to get lost! I have to hurry!!” The latest Smash Bros Ultimate rumours come after a post by Game Awards mastermind Geoff Keighley sparked speculation about the Fighters Pass. Not long after the Smash Direct last week which confirmed details on the next Fighters Pass Keighley posted something eye-catching. The TGA creator tweeted a screengrab from the Smash Direct which said new fighters are in development and added: “Ludens Fan will be checking the mail!”