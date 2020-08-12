Snapchat groups: How to make a group on Snapchat

SNAPCHAT connects you with friends and family around the world through photos. The social media platform allows users to snapchat multiple friends at the same time – here is how to make a group on Snapchat.

Snapchat’s Groups feature is an easy way for you to chat in groups. Snapchat announced the feature because it is a “great time to hang out with friends and spend time with family”. With groups, users can communicate with up to 16 friends at once.

To create the group chat, go to the Friends screen by tapping on the word-bubble chat icon on the screen’s lower left side. Next, tap the New Chat icon at the upper right-hand side of the screen. From there, tap New Group, then go through the Friends list below and tap on the names you want to add to the chat. Then, when you are done, tap Chat With Group.

Once your group chat is created, you can customise it and change how the members interact. First, tap on the pencil icon at the top of the screen and name your chat. If you want to go beyond texting and sending snaps, tap the phone icon or the video icon to start an audio or visual chat. You can also play games in your group chat.

To start things up, tap the rocket icon beside the chat box and choose a game from the list that pops up. Users can delete messages by pressing their finger on the message. A menu will pop up on the screen, giving you the option to save, copy, or delete the message.

Should users wish to add more friends to their chat, navigate to the Friends screen and hold your finger down on the group chat name. From the menu that pops up, choose More, and then tap Add Members to the Group. Next, simply choose friends from the list to finish.