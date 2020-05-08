Snell, Lux set for Friday quarterfinal in MLB The Show

Top-seeded Blake Snell will start his playoff push Friday night when the postseason of the MLB The Show Players League begins.

The Tampa Bay Rays left-hander, who went 24-5 in the event’s regular season, will oppose Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux (19-10) in a best-of-three quarterfinal.

The Snell-Lux matchup as well as fourth-seeded New York Mets utility man Jeff McNeil (21-8) vs. fifth-seeded Baltimore Orioles outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. (19-10), will air Friday on FS1, with the broadcast starting at 10 p.m. ET.

The other two quarterfinals — second-seeded Texas Rangers outfielder Joey Gallo (23-6) vs. seventh-seeded Chicago Cubs utility man Ian Happ (19-10), and third-seeded Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (21-8) vs. sixth-seeded Chicago White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (19-10) — will air Saturday on ESPN2 beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

The first of the best-of-three semifinals will be shown on ESPN2 immediately following the last quarterfinal.

The second semifinal match is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FS1.

The best-of-five championship series will air Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The online tournament utilizing the “MLB The Show 20” game featured one player from each of the 30 major league teams. The charity event is helping fill some time for players and fans with the baseball season shut down indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All players squared off once in a 29-game round robin over three weeks. Each regular-season game lasted three innings, with extra innings played when needed.

Sony Interactive Entertainment and Major League Baseball, in cooperation with the players association, will donate $5,000 on behalf of each player to a Boys and Girls Club in his community. A total of $175,000 will be donated, including the championship prize of $25,000.

