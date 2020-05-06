Snow covers Vic Alps as rain and hail hit

Victorians are set to shiver through days of chilly temperatures as rain, hail, strong winds and snow hit the state.

Snow fell on Mt Hotham in Victoria’s Alpine region on Thursday, with images online showing thick white cover blanketing the ski resort.

The entire Victorian Alps – which includes Mt Hotham, Falls Creek and Mt Buller – could see as much as 40cm of snow by Saturday as the temperature falls below zero.

The snowfall came as the state was lashed by heavy rain on Thursday.

Chris Arvier from the Bureau of Meteorology says there has been moderate to minor flooding in the northeast, including the Goulburn and Kiewa rivers, with no end to the rain in sight.

Over the last 48 hours Falls Creek recorded 183mm of rain, Mt Buffalo 145mm and Kiewa River 140mm.

After a wet and dreary Wednesday, Melburnians were hit with thunderstorms and hail on Thursday afternoon.

Melbourne’s CBD recorded 24mm of rain in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday while the eastern and southeastern suburbs recorded close to 40mm.

The city’s total rainfall for the month is more than 138mm, making it the wettest April since 1960.

Melbourne was initially forecast to reach a top of 12C on Thursday, which would have made it the coldest April day since 1995, but that has been revised to 15C.

Mr Arvier said Friday would bring heavy showers again and reach a top of just 12C.

Severe weather warnings for potentially damaging winds of up to 100km/h are in place for coastal areas and the Alpine region, with the Mornington Peninsula expected to experience some of the stronger gusts.

The chill and rain will persist across the state over coming days, and Mr Arvier said the wind could make it feel colder, especially in Melbourne and along the coast.