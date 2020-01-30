Snow forecast: Italy and Spain bracing for big freeze as heavy snow showers batter Europe

SNOW showers are set to engulf parts of Europe in February, with top holiday spots like Italy and Spain to suffer the worst of the severe weather, a Met Desk map has revealed.

The cold and wintry weather is set to arrive in some eastern parts of the continent by the beginning of next month. But conditions will worsen during the second week of February when Spain will join Italy, Germany and parts of the Balkans with heavy snow showers of up to 75cm for many. The Met Desk map shows the most affected areas will be the Italian Alps, Germany, parts of France and the UK.

BBC Weather’s Ben Rich also warned there is a risk of avalanches in the Alps as Meteoalarm has issued warnings for snow and ice in Germany. Mr Rich said: “Some very wet weather across Europe over the next couple of days. “Satellite pictures show a pipeline of cloud working its way through. There is some colder air up to the northwest affecting the British Isles at the moment. “Eventually we’re going to see mild air surging back across the continent so generally speaking it is a pretty mild week ahead. “We will see rain moving its way eastwards. During Tuesday there’s some significant snow over the Alps, much-needed snow so that might give a temporary improvement to skiing conditions.

“It’s going to be very windy. There will be blizzard conditions and despite the snowfall, it isn’t especially cold and there is a risk of avalanches as well. “Our next area of rain is just starting to fringe into the north of Portugal. “As we go on to Wednesday we will see some outbreaks of rain into the north of the British Isles. “It starts to turn a little bit milder here.”

Mr Rich continued: “Looking at the temperatures towards the end of the week, it’s going to feel almost Spring-like in places like Montpellier with 18C and 19C.” Parts of the Balkans will also see heavy snow showers as well as eastern European countries such as Poland, Ukraine and Lithuania. In the UK, snow trackers have set down a collection of warnings for the country today as people in the northern reaches wake up to an icy start, with 24-hour advisories in place for some areas. Met Office forecasters laid down a selection of four warnings for the UK this morning, with both snow and ice hitting the north. People were warned they would find difficulty on roads and pavements this morning, with icy surfaces also posing risks for slips and falls.