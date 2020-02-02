Snow forecast: Will it snow near YOU? Where will it snow today?

SNOW has started to fall over parts of the UK today as the country braces for a steep drop in temperature thanks to Arctic air drifting down from the north. Where will it snow in the UK today?

The UK has seen snow and ice warnings this week as a blast of Arctic air impacts the country from Greenland. Parts of the country has seen temperatures rapidly drop, with some areas struggling under -6C.

Where will it snow today? The Met Office previously had snow and ice warnings for several parts of the UK today. While the warnings are no longer active, cold air brought snow, sleet and black ice to areas of Scotland and north-west England. Blustery conditions also extended into the south, and people struggled to commute via the motorway this in Devon, Derbyshire and Cornwall, Wales and Scotland.

As a result of freezing conditions, parts of the M74 were closed to motorists last night. Some people took to social media complaining they were stuck on the motorway stretch for several hours. The Met Office forecast snow to be heaviest at high elevations in Scotland and northern England. They warned up to 15cm was possible in areas higher than 300 metres, while areas above 150 metres would see 10cm.

People can find out whether it is likely to snow where they are via the snow postcode tracker. According to forecasters, the latest spike in cold temperatures likely won’t last long. Milder temperatures will roll in over the rest of the week as a ”short, sharp cold spell” comes to an end. However, with the warmer weather comes a blustery combination of wind and rain.

Nicola Maxey, a spokeswoman for the Met Office, said she expects future weather will become more “unsettled”. She said: “From today, it will mark a change in temperature, it’s becoming milder for many. “For many, we have seen the last of the cold temperatures for this week and we are more into this unsettled pattern of windy and windy conditions.” The last few days of January will see temperatures rise back into the double digits, from 3C to 5C on Tuesday to 7C and 9C on Wednesday.

The south will see the warmest weather, with highs of 13C from Thursday to Friday, exceeding February averages. London could see 14C on Friday, above the early February standard temperatures of 7C. The first week of February will be “often windy” and come with “outbreaks of rain and showers for all areas”, according to the Met Office long-range forecast. The far north of the country will see it more than most, as the weather will likely remain “changeable” with more wind and rain towards February 10.

