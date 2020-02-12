Snow warning: Britain to be blitzed by DAYS of BLIZZARDS after Storm Ciara – new charts

BRITAIN will be blitzed by days of blizzards just as Storm Ciara prepares to “barge” its way into to the UK with 80mph winds this weekend.

A deep storm is brewing as low pressure will develop near Iceland at the weekend. Forecasters have also warned of snow to fall this weekend. Net Weather forecaster Jo Farrow said: “The lurking cold front finally makes its way across the UK on Friday night.

“It will feel damp and cold in the brisk winds on Saturday morning with rain and sleet showers whizzing in from the west. “Another frontal system goes through Saturday night and early Sunday, milder air behind but with strong winds and gales. “The wild conditions look to last throughout Sunday, across the UK with lots of rain showers. “Colder air dips in from the North West during Sunday night as the showers turn more wintry with snow on northern hills.

“Monday looks colder, still windy with more chance of snow as the showers continue from the west. For much of the UK though that just leaves a cold, bright windy day.” Snow maps from Net Weather show widespread swirls of red, green and yellow covering nearly all of the UK over the next week. Freezing temperatures of 0C will sweep over many regions as early as today. Some of the areas affected include Newcastle, Wales and Scotland.

By Wednesday, February 12, temperatures will plummet as low as -5C in northern regions of Scotland. Scotland will also be covered with five inches of snow on Saturday evening. And on Tuesday other northern regions will be hit by two inches of snow. Areas affected will include Newcastle, Carlisle and Manchester.

This comes as the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind covering the whole country on Saturday and Sunday. According to forecasters, there will be “impacts across the whole of the UK” between 6pm on Saturday and midnight on Sunday. Met Office meteorologist Grahame Madge described the weather front as “Ciara rather rudely barging her way through”. This will take conditions from “rather benign” to “very unsettled”.

He said: “There’s the potential for 80mph gusts in exposed locations across parts of the UK.” The Met Office also warned of the risks of “coastal flooding, large winds across sea fronts” as well as possible bridge and road closures this weekend. Mr Madge added: “We could also see some impact on networks, both phone and power.” After a calm start to February, conditions will start to change as the weekend approaches, with winds beginning to increase on Friday.