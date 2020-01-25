SNP and Nicola Sturgeon savaged by Tory MP for ‘fatal flaws’ in Scottish independence plan

NICOLA STURGEON has come under brutal attack for her demands to Boris Johnson for a second referendum on Scottish independence, with a Conservative MP warning of “fatal flaws” and accusing the SNP of “creating their own self-fulfilling prophecy”.

Nicola Sturgeon is continuing to demand Boris Johnson transfer power to the Scottish Parliament, Holyrood, to hold another referendum on Scottish independence. But the Prime Minister has stood firm and is refusing to bow to pressure, insisting the result from the first referendum in 2014 must stand. Ms Sturgeon and the SNP will attempt to pile the pressure on the Prime Minister next week by revealing their next move as they look to push through Scottish independence.

A spokesman for the party’s leader insisted ministers are still committed to holding a referendum in 2020, adding SNP’s position was “endorsed” by voters in last month’s general election when it won 47 of the 59 seats available. But David Duguid, the Scottish Tory MP for Banff and Buchan has launched a scathing attack against Ms Sturgeon and the SNP. He claimed there are “fatal flaws” in the demands to stage a second referendum, and that the SNP’s success in the general election does not give them a mandate to push one through. Mr Duguid told Express.co.uk: “There are fatal flaws in the demands to stage a referendum, let alone the case for separation.

“The general election result did not give the SNP a mandate for indyref2. The Nationalists had a very good election – but 45 percent of the vote was not enough in 2014 and it is not enough now. “I see no evidence, other than SNP’s attempts at creating their own self-fulfilling prophecy, that there is any more appetite for independence than there was five years ago.” In 2014, Scotland voted voted 55 percent to 45 percent in favour of remaining in the UK. Despite the continued demands from Ms Sturgeon, a recent poll from YouGov revealed support for independence in Scotland is plummeting.

The poll, which surveyed 1,002 Scottish adults from December 3-6, found 56 percent of respondents don’t want a future independence referendum, while just 44 percent voted Yes. When the YouGov poll was last carried out for The Times in September, 49 per cent of respondents said they would vote in favour of independence while 51 per cent would vote against. Mr Duguid continued: “The people of Scotland were told that the 2014 referendum would be a once in a generation or even a once in a lifetime event. “It was underpinned by the Edinburgh Agreement – with both the UK and Scottish governments promising to respect the outcome.

“The people of Scotland voted decisively by 55-45% to remain part of the UK. “The SNP has never accepted the result. There is no evidence of increased and sustained desire for independence in the polls.” Last week, Mr Johnson wrote to Ms Sturgeon, insisting she had predecessor Alex Salmond made a “personal promise” the 2014 independence referendum was a “once in a generation” vote. He told her the Scottish people “voted decisively on that promise to keep our United Kingdom together”, a result which both the “Scottish and UK Governments committed to respect in the Edinburgh Agreement”.

The Prime Minister insisted the UK Government will stand by that decision and “for that reason, I cannot agree to any request for a transfer of power that would lead to further independence referendums”. Mr Johnson made an appeal to Ms Sturgeon to join him in bringing the “whole of the United Kingdom together and =unleash the potential of this great country”. But the latest brutal knock back triggered a furious response from Scotland’s First Minister.