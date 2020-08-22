SNP crisis: Furious Westminster MPs turn on own party as internal rift splits wide open

SERVING SNP MPs have written to the party’s ruling body in a signal that internal rifts within the Nationalist bloc have started to widen.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the SNP needs to “focus on what matters to people” ahead of next year’s election and put aside internal disputes stressing it would be a put off for voters. But, several serving MPs in the Westminster Group have expressed concerns about the decision that was recently made that serving SNP MPs would have to step down ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election to be able to stand on the SNP ticket for a Holyrood seat.



Party sources told Express.co.uk the “new strategy” was “all about focussing” on constituents. But the decision meant that Joanna Cherry, a serving MP, will be unable to stand for the Edinburgh Central seat, which is currently held by former Scots Tory leader Ruth Davidson whilst serving as an MP. The letter, which has been seen by Express.co.uk, made clear the concerns which said: “We, the undersigned MPs, are writing to question the recent NEC decision regarding dual mandates which currently appears to only apply to MPs.” It goes onto say that there were several arguments against the policy stressing there was a “danger that giving up a Westminster constituency in advance of the Holyrood election could appear complacent and arrogant to the electorate, thus risking the loss of both seats.”

“We, therefore, ask that the decision, which emerged from the last NEC meeting, be reversed without delay,” it added. The letter has been sent to the party’s National Secretary Angus MacLeod and so far 13 signatures have signed and Express.co.uk understands more may decide to make the move. Politicians including former leader Alex Salmond have previously served as both an MP and an MSP. Speaking at the time of withdrawing her candidacy, Joanna Cherry said: “It is unprecedented in our party’s history of dual mandates to demand that a parliamentarian make themselves and their constituency staff unemployed in order to be eligible to be a candidate.

“It is particularly unreasonable to demand this in the middle of a pandemic. “I am not prepared to do it and so unless circumstances change, I won’t be seeking nomination for Holyrood in this election.” Former government minister Marco Biagi has also announced he plans to seek the nomination for Edinburgh Central, a seat that he held between 2011 and 2016. The SNP politician stood down from Holyrood for health reasons but said he has been persuaded to stand again.