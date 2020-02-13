SNP’s devastating tax plan savaged as MP exposes horror for Scots ‘ANOTHER broken promise’

THE SNP’s budget tax plan was ruthlessly attacked in UK Parliament as Scotland Secretary Alister Jack dismantled the plan and claimed it was “yet another broken promise” for Scottish people.

Under new plans revealed in the SNP’s budget, Scotland’s current tax rates will not increase. However, a total of 44 percent of people in Scotland now pay more tax than they would in England, according to the Scottish Parliament’s research arm. Scotland Secretary Alister Jack and Tory MP Ranil Jayawardena lashed out at the SNP for their “disappointing” plans that will be “yet another broken promise” for their citizens.

Mr Jayawardena said in Parliament: “Does my right honourable friend agree that the Scottish Government’s decision to make Scotland the highest tax part of the United Kingdom is not only regrettable, but yet another broken promise by the SNP?” Mr Jack responded: “It goes without saying that I agree with my honourable friend. It is disappointing that Scottish taxpayers earning more than £27,000 will pay more tax in Scotland than they do in the rest of the UK. “On earnings between £43,500 and £50,000, taxpayers in Scotland will pay 41 percent in income tax compared to just 20 percent in the rest of the UK. “That means that a police officer with 10 years experience, mid-30s, bringing up a family, on earnings between £43,500 and £50,000 will pay 21 percent more tax in Scotland than the rest of the UK.”

SNP MP Marion Fellows shot back: “Will the Secretary of State acknowledge that for the third consecutive year, more than half of Scottish income taxpayers will pay less tax than if they had lived in the UK? “Can he explain to the UK taxpayers why his Government is ripping them off?” Mr Jack told her: “I would say to the honourable lady that that figure of less tax is correct, about 56 percent of Scots will pay less tax. “But before the Scottish nationalists get over jubilant, I would point out that that’s the grand amount of 40 pence per week.”

Although the current tax rates will not increase, the threshold at which people start paying the basic and intermediate rates will increase by the rate of inflation. New forecasts from the Scottish Fiscal Commission were published alongside the budget, warning that “Brexit remains a risk to continued economic growth”. A budget bill will now be introduced at Scottish Parliament, and is due to be voted on by MSPs in three weeks’ time.