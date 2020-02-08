SNP’s Scottish finance secretary SUSPENDED after bombarding schoolboy with creepy texts

DEREK MACKAY, the SNP’s finance secretary, has been suspended from the SNP after it emerged he sent texts to a 16-year-old schoolboy.

Mr Mackay, 42, who had been tipped as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s successor, also resigned from his cabinet post this morning with immediate effect. The minister stepped down after The Scottish Sun published text messages which showed he contacted a 16-year-old boy, describing him as “cute” and inviting him for dinner. Nicola Sturgeon has had to find an emergency replacement ahead of today’s budget.

Issuing an official statement, Mr Mackay said: “I take full responsibility for my actions. I have behaved foolishly and I am truly sorry. “I apologise unreservedly to the individual involved and his family. “I spoke last night with the First Minister and tendered my resignation with immediate effect.” First Minister Nicola Sturgeon accepted Mr Mackay’s resignation, and said: “Derek has taken full responsibility for his actions and apologises unreservedly for them to the individual involved and to those he has let down. He has submitted his resignation as a government minister, which I have accepted. “Derek has made a significant contribution to government, however he recognises that his behaviour has failed to meet the standards required. “The minister for public finance, Kate Forbes, will present today’s Scottish Government budget setting out our actions to support the economy, back our people and public services, and tackle the climate crisis, and that remains my government’s focus.”

Ms Sturgeon faced an intense grilling over Mr Mackay’s actions, and she made a statement at First Minister’s Questions concerning the matter. She said: “Derek Mackay has apologised unreservedly for his conduct and recognised, as I do, that it was unacceptable and falls seriously below the standard required of a minister. “I can also advise that this morning he has been suspended from both the SNP and our parliamentary group, pending further investigation. “However, I also want to formally confirm to parliament that the Government will proceed as planned with the Scottish budget this afternoon.” Police Scotland have now called for any information on the allegations against Mr Mackay. A spokesperson said whilst it had not received a formal “complaint of criminality” it was “currently assessing available information from media reporting and would encourage anyone with information to please come forward. The Scottish Sun reported Mr Mackay befriended the teenager on Facebook and Instagram. He is alleged to have sent the 16-year-old nearly 300 messages, despite one message from the boy telling the Renfrewshire North and West MSP his age.

One message asks: “And our chats are between us?” When the boy agreed, the MSP is alleged to have said: “Cool, then to be honest I think you are really cute.” The Scottish Sun alleges the correspondence between the minister and the teenager occured over six-months. During the time, the MSP asked to take the boy to a rugby game and then out to dinner. The newspaper reported on a midnight exchange of messages between the pair, with Mr Mackay telling the boy: “You are looking good with that new haircut.” The 16-year-old replied: “Thanks, needed a change. Long hair was getting annoying.” Mr Mackay responded: “Cute. You don’t mind compliments.”

The boy’s mother hit out at the then-minister’s actions. She said: “A man like that is not supposed to say these sort of things to a boy. “If I could speak to him, I would ask him ‘Why? Why did you do this?’. “I worry about what would have happened if my son had sent him back a message he wanted to hear. “You can see he tries again and again — like he is trying to get my son to change his mind about something. He is trying to see how much he can push it.”

Labour MP Jess Philips has criticised Mr Mackay’s actions. In a tweet this morning, she said: “Young people will trust adults, add on top of that respectable positions of power and the trust deepens. “If, as an elected official you don’t recognise that power dynamic or worse if you recognise it and exploit it you are not fit for office.” The Scottish Tories Finance Spokeman Murdo Fraser tweeted: “Derek MacKay acted foolishly and is right to resign from the Govt. Politics aside, I have always enjoyed working with him, and he is popular in his own Party and across the Parliament. “I wish him and his family well in what will be a difficult time.” The co-leader of Scottish Green, Patrick Harvie, said: “Derek Mackay’s behaviour was utterly unacceptable and his resignation was clearly necessary. “But we are now just hours from publication of the Scottish Budget, in what were already unprecedented circumstances. It’s vital now that all parties put the public interest first.” Jackson Carlaw, the interim leader of the Scottish Tories also condemned Mr Mackay’s actions. He said: “I think there will be parents who are concerned to know whether this boy is the only example of any social media contact that Mr Mackay has had. “I’m dismayed. Derek isn’t someone I’ve ever had any active dislike for in politics at all. He’s one of those who has had an appeal across all parties on a personal basis. “But unfortunately that cannot excuse in any way at all what is a colossal lapse of judgement on his part and the consequences that follow from that. “All of us in Scotland who take a stand in parliaments like this on this very issue will realise the enormous damage that it potentially does to politics to all parties and to the reputation of this parliament.”