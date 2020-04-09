Soccer Star Kyle Walker Faces Fine For Party During Coronavirus Crisis As Premier League Eyes Return

An international soccer star finds himself in hot water for not adhering to social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Manchester City defender Kyle Walker faces a fine up to 250,000 euros ($272,227) for hosting a party last week.

The United Kingdom introduced lockdown laws on March 23 that allow officers to levy fines for gatherings of more than two people. Walker entertained two escorts and a friend in his home, according to multiple tabloids.

Walker reportedly did so just hours after he issued a plea to his followers on social media to remain at home and help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Walker has since apologized for actions.

“I want to take this opportunity to issue a public apology for the choices I made last week which have resulted in a story today about my private life in a tabloid newspaper,” Walker said in a statement.

“I understand that my position as a professional footballer brings the responsibility of being a role model. As such, I want to apologize to my family, friends, football club, supporters and the public for letting them down,” Walker said.

“There are heroes out there making a vital difference to society at the moment, and I have been keen to help support and highlight their amazing sacrifices and life-saving work over the past week.

“My actions in this matter are in direct contrast to what I should have been doing regarding the lockdown. And I want to reiterate the message: Stay home, stay safe.”

Manchester City released its own statement on the matter, noting that it would be conducting an “internal disciplinary procedure” soon.

“Footballers are global role models, and our staff and players have been working to support the incredible efforts of the NHS (National Health Service) and other key workers in fighting the effects of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in any way we can. Kyle’s actions in this matter have directly contravened these efforts,” read the statement.

Professional soccer in England was suspended on March 13. The Premier League is preparing to potentially return in June with matches being played without fans in attendance.