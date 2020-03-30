Social Media Reacts To Lady GaGa Postponing ‘Chromatica’ Album Release Amid Coronavirus

Lady Gaga’s sixth studio album is among a number of other creative projects being postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The 33-year-old singer shared the announcement about “Chromatica” and her upcoming Las Vegas shows being delayed on her Instagram and Twitter Tuesday.

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Mar 24, 2020 at 9:02am PDT

In part, she wrote:

“I wanted to tell you, that after a lot of deliberation, I’ve made the incredibly tough decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will announce a new 2020 release date soon. This is such a hectic and scary time for all of us, and while I believe art is one of the strongest things we have to provide joy and healing to each other during times like this, it just doesn’t feel right to me to release this album with all that is going on during the global pandemic.”

The post led to many reactions across social media including those from a number of unhappy fans.

An Instagram user replied: “I don’t understand, what better time to listen to music than now? We’re all locked up inside. That’s ALL we can do to stop this. We need something to lift us up! This ain’t it”

“I will never forgive you for that. I love you but it’s the dumbest decision ever,” a Twitter user shared. “The album will leak before the new release date congrats. It’s probably Intercospe’s fault but anyway it’s the dumbest decision and I’m so sad and angry.”

“Girl bye. This is a slap in the face to all of us who have only had this to look forward to for the past few weeks. Now we got nothing,” someone else tweeted.

Another Instagram fan wrote: “Lmao, what happened to: ‘dance through the pain’ and all the other stuff you said. This actually would have been a perfect time to release your album about your [so-called] planet Chromatica”

However, the “Bad Romance” singer seemed to have anticipated some negative feedback being that she addressed her upset fans in her announcement.

“To my fans, I love you. I know you are disappointed. Probably angry and sad. But I also know that as a fan base…as a family…we are strong, we are loving and we are the kindness punks. So I ask you to practice that kindness in these trying times,” Gaga concluded the statement. “I hope you can see that when the album does come out, I want us to be able to dance together, sweat together, hug and kiss each other, and make it the most bombastic celebration of all time. And until that time comes, LET’S ALL STAY HOME! But I promise you that when we can go out against, I’m going to make it SO MUCH FUN> I can’t wait to be dancing with you all!”

Many of her fans seemed to be more understanding of her decision.

An Instagram user in support of the postponement wrote: “You’re doing what’s best for all of us, it isn’t your fault. I’m only angry at the people who STILL refuse to practice social distancing, even after all the harm they know they’re doing. Love you sis, can’t wait to see what else you have planned and to see you hopefully this summer_____ “

She’s probably going through a lot just as much as us and maybe the best way she deals with it is isolation or silence. She just said after a lot of deliberation. I’m not sure what she has going on but I know it’s a lot & I’m just trying to give her the benefit of the doubt

— 4/10 THE REVOLUTION BEGINS PRE-ORDER CHROMATICA (@MaryJaneH011and) March 24, 2020

“We understand and respect your decision, just keep the album in a safe place to stop it from leaking. love you,” a Twitter user shared with a heart emoji.

Another fan tweeted: “Don’t worry Gaga, we understand that this is not the way you wanted to celebrate the release of your album, please take your time and stay safe, the true fans will ALWAYS be here for you and Chromatica”

The “A Star Is Born” actress also revealed in the announcement that she had a number of “other fun surprises” lined up including a “secret Coachella set.” As of now, her tour for the album is still set to take place this summer.