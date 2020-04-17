Sofa Watch: Patrick Stewart beams down to Graham’s house and Ali G’s in da archives



Source: PA

AS ANOTHER WEEKEND at home rolls around, you’re probably deciding what you can watch to escape or even just relax.

And while there are plenty of TV shows and streaming apps at your fingertips these days, sometimes we need a bit of socially distant light banter to break up the monotony.

Here at TheJournal.ie’s Sofa Watch, we want to help you find the best on offer, old and new, from chat shows on both sides of the pond.

From the lineup in Montrose to the most popular clips from US late night TV, we’ll break down the best of your chat show options heading into each weekend.

Beam me up, Graham

When: Tonight, 9pm

Where: BBC 1

Last week was Norton’s first week back on our screens since the pandemic began, and the reviews were a mixed bag, to say the least. Many viewers online found the absence of the audience’s usual laughter a bit… awkward.

Let’s see how this week’s half-hour-long show goes, shall we?

In his quarantine- friendly studio tonight, Graham will be chatting with comedian Ricky Gervais about the second season of his Netflix comedy After Life, and actress Tandie Newton about the third season of HBO’s West World.

Sir Patrick Stewart will also be beaming in from home to chat all things Star Trek: Picard.



Source: The Graham Norton Show/YouTube

Late Late Lockdown

When: Tonight, 9.35 pm

Where: RTÉ 1

Tonight’s social-distanced Late Late Show is jam-packed.

Actor Colm Meaney will be chatting to Ryan about life away from home during the pandemic and his new series Gangs of London.

A fan favourite, Chief Medical Officer, Tony Holohan will be live in studio with Ryan to bring us up to speed on Ireland’s latest coronavirus stats. He’ll also be chatting about his own recent personal experience of the health service earlier this month.

If you finish watching Graham Norton this evening and are left wanting more Ricky Gervais content, then you’re in luck, as he’ll be video calling Ryan too.



Source: The Late Late Show/YouTube

Former Ireland international and Munster rugby star, Paul O’Connell will also be on to discuss homeschooling his children and why children’s charity Barnardos needs help more than ever.

Tonight’s musical guest is The Corona’s frontman, Danny O’Reilly who’ll be performing solo in the studio. The Corona’s say they be changing their name anytime soon, so you know that is bound to be a topic of conversation.

All Round to Mrs Brown’s

When: Saturday, 9.40 pm

Where: RTÉ 1

Calling all Mrs Brown’s fans.

If you’ve missed Brendan O’Carrol’s chat show on RTÉ the last time around, you have a chance to catch up tomorrow.

In Saturday’s repeat, Agnes and the family are joined by comedian and Masked Singer host Joel Dommett, and This Morning’s Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. Plus, a live performance from The Shire.



Source: BBC/YouTube

Last Week At Home with John Oliver

When: Monday, 10pm

Where: Sky Comedy, Youtube

Like other US chat show hosts, John Oliver has been filming his show from the comfort of his own home.

But unlike Jimmy Fallon’s and James Cordon’s late-night shows, Last Week Tonight’s audience has never been a vital part of the show, so you don’t miss them (apologies to the studio audience community).

Oliver also doesn’t have celebrity guests, so if you need a break from finding out how they’re doing in quarantine, tune in.



Source: LastWeekTonight/YouTube

From the Archives

Da Ali G Show

When: Whenever you want

Where: Channel 4 On Demand (4OD)

Picture it. It’s the early 2000s, you’re drinking a Corona beer, life is good.

If you need to take yourself back to a time before all the madness, all three seasons of Sacha Baron Cohen’s satirical chat show are on Channel 4 On Demand. Big up Yaself.



Source: All 4/YouTube