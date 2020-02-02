Sofia Kenin ‘can’t wait’ for Serena Williams partnership after Australian Open triumph

Sofia Kenin will link up with Serena Williams at the Fed Cup.

Sofia Kenin was in utter disbelief after winning the Australian Open title but she is already looking forward to joining Serena Williams in America’s Fed Cup team next month.

Kenin was the 14th seed at the Australian Open but she came through the field and beat two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza in the final today. The 21-year-old had never before been past the fourth round of a major tournament. But her name will now be known worldwide after scooping one of the biggest prizes in tennis. Kenin did her damage in the shadows of countrywomen Williams and Coco Gauff in Melbourne. And when the spotlight was thrust upon her she handled the occasion with the utmost maturity.

Next up for the youngster is a Fed Cup clash against Latvia and she will get to play alongside her idol and 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams. “No, it hasn’t sunk in yet,” Kenin said. “Everything is just still a blur for me. I just can’t believe what happened. “Yeah, it’s just great. I feel like I’m doing some great things for American tennis. It’s such an honor. “I’ve watched Serena. I’ve been following her, all the Slams she’s been winning. It’s a special feeling just to be ahead of her.

“I’m just super excited. I can’t wait to compete, be on the same team with her in Fed Cup.” Kenin will rise to No 7 in the world rankings on Monday – which will make her the best American in the world. “It’s exciting. I’m so happy,” she added. “I was told, yeah, if I would win, I’d be number seven. It’s such an honor. “I love representing the US, I just love it. It’s like an honor. “Everything is coming into place, a dream come true. Everything I’ve done, all the hard work I’ve been doing is paying off.”