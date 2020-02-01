Sofia Kenin pinpoints Serena Williams shock as key to Australian Open final run

Sofia Kenin believes her career really took off after beating Serena Williams.

Sofia Kenin is gearing up to take on Garbine Muguruza in one of the most unlikely finals in recent years and the 21-year-old is putting her recent success down to a win over Serena Williams.

Kenin was relatively unknown when she knocked 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams out of the French Open last year. The pair met in the third round with the youngster coming out a 6-2, 7-5 winner. Ashleigh Barty knocked Kenin out of the following round as she went on to win the title. But since then Kenin has risen to No 15 in the world rankings and is through to her first Grand Slam final. She beat Australian Open home favourite Barty to set up a meeting with Muguruza this morning.

When asked when she really felt her career kick into top form, the American reckons it happened after beating Williams at Roland Garros. “I would say after my match against Serena, getting to the fourth round in French – oh, my God, no, third round in French,” Kenin said. “Oh, my God. I lost to Ash there. Serena third round. “I feel like after that things just took off. I also played in an atmosphere in which they were cheering for Serena. She’s my idol.

“Winning that match really was a lot of emotions. After that I felt like it took off. Yeah, things just started falling into place for me.” Kenin has been around professional tennis players since she was a young child so she always had the belief she could win the biggest titles. “I mean, I always believed I could do it,” she added. “Obviously, as I started getting more serious, transitioning from juniors to the pros, of course I would love to have been in the final of a Grand Slam. “I’ve always dreamed about it. Being in the final here is obviously the place where it’s the best to be.