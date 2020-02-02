Sofia Kenin shocks world No 1 Ashleigh Barty to reach Australian Open final

Sofia Kenin beat Ashleigh Barty 7-6(6), 7-5 to reach the Australian Open final
Sofia Kenin shocked world No 1 and home favourite Ashleigh Barty to reach the Australian Open final this morning.
The American had never before been past the fourth round of a major tournament but she stormed through the field in Melbourne without dropping a set.
Barty was the favourite to win the title in front of her home fans after climbing to the top of the world rankings last year.
But the Aussie missed out by the narrowest of margins in the blistering heat on Rod Laver Arena.
The Heat Stress Scale peaked at 4.9 out of a possible five as the pair came agonisingly close to having the roof shut.
However, they were instead made to slug it out as temperatures rose to 39 degrees and it was the 21-year-old who came out on top.
“She is such a tough player,” Kenin said of Barty in her on-court interview.
“She is playing really amazing and I really needed to find a way to win
“This wasn’t an easy one but I’m so thankful for this moment. Thank you guys so much.
“I’m so speechless and I can’t believe this. I have dreamed of this moment since I was five years old.
“I have worked so hard to get here. Thanks to my dad and everyone back home. Thank you guys.
“She came up with some really great shots and it was really tough.
“I really needed to fight out there. She is a great player and there is a reason she is world No 1.”
Kenin, the No 14 seed, will take on the winner of Simona Halep vs Garbine Muguruza on Saturday.
But she does not want to watch her two potential opponents in action.
“I am not even goiung to look,” Kenin added.
“I am going to relax and enjoy this moment. Whoever it is going to be it is going to be a great match.”