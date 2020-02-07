Sofia Kenin vs Garbine Muguruza free live stream: How to watch Australian Open final

Sofia Kenin takes on Garbine Muguruza in her maiden Grand Slam final at the Australian Open. The American 14th seed knocked out the home favourite Ashleigh Barty in the previous round.

And she is confident of taking that form into the clash with two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza.

“I’ve played Garbine in Beijing,” Kenin said. “It was a tough match. She’s playing some really good tennis right now.

“She’s had some great wins. She’s not easy. She’s really aggressive.

“Of course I want to do the first punches. I don’t want to be in defense against her. She can really put the ball away.

“So I feel like it’s going to be who’s controlling the points more, who is dictating. Of course, defense is obviously going to help.