Soldier and wife ‘used carbon monoxide to kill their kids and cats in murder-suicide’

The wife of an army sergeant helped him to murder their four children and two cats with carbon monoxide poisoning before they killed themselves.

Jared Esquibel Harless and his wife Sheryll Ann were found dead in the back of an SUV in San Antonio along with their four children.

Police identified the children as Esteban Lorenzo Harless, four, Penelope Arcadia Harless, three, Avielle Magdalena Harless, one and 11-month-old Apollo Harless.

Investigators initially believed the 38-year-old dad murdered his family before killing himself but now Lieutenant Jesse Salame said Ann helped her husband carry out his wicked act in June.

Harless was a US Army soldier assigned to the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade at Joint Base San Antonio.

The family moved to the neighbourhood at the beginning of the year from Washington State.

Lieutenant Salama told the San Antonio Express-News that an official motive has yet to be found but she said there a number of possible motives for the deaths.

He said: “A combination of life stress that was exacerbated by some mental health issues, and the stress that is not uncommon with having children with special needs as well.”

It is not known which of the four children may have had special needs.

Police made the grim discovery after they were called to the family’s home in a gated community to carry out a welfare check on June 4.

They had been contacted by Harless’ bosses after he failed to turn up at work and they had been unable to make contact with him.

William McManus, San Antonio Police Chief, said the smell of carbon monoxide was so strong that officers “kind of blew everybody back out the door.”

He said there was a “cryptic note” on the front door with military jargon which translated as “bodies or people inside, do not enter. The animals are in the freezer”.

Mr McManus told reporters outside the home after the family were discovered: “They were OK yesterday because he checked in with his work. So it happened sometime overnight.

Mr McManus also said the note hinted at there being booby traps at the property.

“Based on the note that we received, we were very cautious about going in, and we were trying to find out what was in there before we made entry,” he said.

The family was found in the back seat of a SUV inside the family’s garage.

Two pet cats were dead in the front seat.

“It’s the whole picture. The adult, the children, the pets,” McManus said. “Saying it’s not pretty, there’s no words to describe that.”

According to Ken 5 news police found some explosives after they entered, but they were not rigged.

Joint Base San Antonio issued a statement on Friday confirming the incident.

It reads: “Our hearts and prayers go out to the families of the deceased. Additional information will be released pending next of kin notification.

“The case is currently under investigation by the San Antonio Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.”