Some 16 bln bbls of Latam oil could remain undeveloped…

MEXICO CITY, April 6 – Projects to develop up to 16 billion barrels of oil in Latin America are at risk of cancellation or delay as regional crude prices decline to their lowest levels in two decades, consultancy IHS Markit said on Monday in a report.

The oil market is struggling to overcome a crisis caused by a combination of falling demand due to the coronavirus pandemic and a price war unleashed by the world’s oil powerhouses following their lack of agreement to curb output.

The consequences have been harsh for oil-dependent nations in Latin America: sale prices are no longer covering production costs in many oilfields and storage space is filling up quickly, forcing some producers to cut output or delay investment.

“At $50 per barrel, cash flow from this selection of assets to the end of the decade is approximately $40 billion. That same set of assets cumulatively do not make money at an oil price of $30 per barrel,” IHS said.

Out of 26 billion barrels expected to be developed in the countries, almost 16 billion barrels have a breakeven price of $40 per barrel or above.

The firm analyzed key metrics including net present value, breakeven prices needed and internal rates of return for a group of key oil projects expected to make their final investment decisions between through 2022.

The reserves at risk of not being developed are mostly in Brazil, followed by Mexico. Some of Guyana’s offshore projects are also in the list, as their breakeven prices are estimated between $20 and $30 per barrel.

“Close to $65 billion (in oil investment) could be put at risk of disappearing in the short term as projects get delayed,” IHS said, adding that aggressive cost cuts will be needed to revive oil activity in the region.

Mexico’s Maya heavy crude, the most important Latin American benchmark, averaged $12.75 per barrel last week versus $17.34 per barrel two weeks earlier. In February, the price of Maya for delivery at the U.S. Gulf Coast touched $55 per barrel.

“At 20 dollars per barrel of oil price, it will take almost till the end of the decade for these projects to come back into the black and provide positive cash flows to the companies involved,” it said. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga Editing by Marguerita Choy)